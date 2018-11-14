Florida man arrested for ‘Mother of Satan’ bomb materials, sheriff says

LAKE HELEN, FL (RNN) - A central Florida man had explosive chemicals in his home that have been nicknamed “Mother of Satan” by terrorist groups like al-Qaida, the sheriff’s office said.
Volusia County sheriff’s deputies and Lake Helen police responded to the home of Jared Coburn, 37, on Tuesday, according to the office’s Facebook post. Officers found jars of triacetone triperoxide, or TATP, a highly volatile white crystalline powder.
"He tried to explain to us that he was making his own version of a firework," said Lake Helen Police Chief Mike Walker.
Members of area bomb units and federal agents also responded to the incident. Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the priority was to diffuse the situation without anyone getting hurt.
"Everybody’s here because everybody understands how volatile this stuff is," he said.
Coburn has been ordered held without bond in a county corrections facility. He faces at least two charges of making a potentially explosive device and a charge of possessing/transporting explosive with the intent to harm.
The sheriff’s office sent a follow-up message on Twitter, saying the “boom” people heard Tuesday was them detonating the TATP.
"There will be more booms, so don't be alarmed!" they tweeted.
