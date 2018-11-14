FIRST ALERT: Tracking even more heavy rain Wednesday and Thursday

Wednesday and Thursday are Alert Days. We’re tracking periods of heavy rain through the area. An additional 1 to 2” are possible through Thursday afternoon. Watch out for some localized flooding and/or flash flooding. Turn around, don’t drown! Most of the rain will move north of the area by your Thursday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Lows will dip into the upper 30s by Thursday night.