FIRST ALERT: Tracking even more heavy rain Wednesday and Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - We have even more heavy rain in your First Alert Forecast before can enjoy some weekend sunshine.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Wednesday and Thursday are now First Alert Days!
· A slow-moving storm system will bring periods of heavy rain through the Midlands.
· Some areas could see an additional 1 to 2” of rain through Thursday.
· Highs will be in the upper 40s Wednesday and Thursday.
· Sunshine moves in Friday through your weekend. High temperatures will climb into the 50s and 60s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, expect light to moderate rain over the Midlands, courtesy of a slow-moving weather system over the Southeast U.S. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies and areas of fog. Overnight temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.
Wednesday and Thursday are Alert Days. We’re tracking periods of heavy rain through the area. An additional 1 to 2” are possible through Thursday afternoon. Watch out for some localized flooding and/or flash flooding. Turn around, don’t drown! Most of the rain will move north of the area by your Thursday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Lows will dip into the upper 30s by Thursday night.
By Friday, our skies will clear, and we’ll start seeing more sunshine in the area. In fact, we’re expecting mostly sunny skies, even into your weekend. Highs will warm back into the upper 50s Friday and into the 60s Saturday and Sunday.
Tonight: Cloudy, Foggy and Damp. Chance of Rain (50%). Overnight temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Alert Day Wednesday: Cloudy and Chilly. Rain Likely (80%). Some of the rain will be heavy. Chilly and Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Alert Day Thursday: Cloudy and Chilly. Rain Likely (80%). Heavy rain possible. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NE/NW 5-10 mph.
