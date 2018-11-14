FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain likely Thursday, then the sun returns for your weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Prepare yourself for even more heavy rain through your Thursday. But hang on! Drier weather will move in soon.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Thursday is an Alert Day.
· A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the Midlands until Thursday morning.
· A slow-moving storm system will continue to bring periods of heavy rain through the Midlands through at least late Thursday morning/early afternoon.
· Some areas could see an additional 1 to 3” of rain through Thursday.
· Highs will be in the upper 40s Wednesday and Thursday.
· Sunshine moves in Friday through your weekend. High temperatures will climb into the 50s and 60s.
· The sunshine will stick around into early next week with highs in the 60s.
First Alert Weather Story:
A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the Midlands through your Thursday morning as a slow-moving weather system continues to impact us. Periods of heavy rain will be likely. In fact, some areas could see an additional 1 to 3” of rain by late Thursday morning/early afternoon. Watch out for heavy rain during your Thursday morning commute. Turn around, don’t drown. Most of the rain will move north by mid-Thursday afternoon, which will allow our skies to gradually clear by your Thursday night. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s. Low temperatures will be in the mid 30s.
On Friday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. Even more sunshine will move in for your weekend. Highs will warm back into the upper 50s Friday and into the mid 60s Saturday and Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.
We’ll start your Thanksgiving week with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 60s.
First Alert Tonight: Cloudy, Foggy and Damp. Rain Likely (80%). Overnight temperatures in the 40s. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.
Alert Day Thursday: Cloudy and Chilly. Rain Likely (80%). Heavy rain possible. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N/NW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly Sunny. A Little Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
