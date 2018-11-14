FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain likely Thursday, then the sun returns for your weekend

A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the Midlands through your Thursday morning as a slow-moving weather system continues to impact us. Periods of heavy rain will be likely. In fact, some areas could see an additional 1 to 3” of rain by late Thursday morning/early afternoon. Watch out for heavy rain during your Thursday morning commute. Turn around, don’t drown. Most of the rain will move north by mid-Thursday afternoon, which will allow our skies to gradually clear by your Thursday night. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s. Low temperatures will be in the mid 30s.