Final suspect connected to deadly Orangeburg home invasion formally charged

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The final suspect connected to the deadly October 27th home invasion in Orangeburg County made his first court appearance today.
“This is the seventh and final suspect has now gone through court for an arraignment, a formal presentation of his rights,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We had three on video. But we weren’t stopping until our investigation had determined we had any and all suspects connected to this case in custody.”
Rodney Darnell Wade, 22, was taken into custody on Friday.
He was formally charged with murder, armed robbery, first degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a crime.
Steven Bradley, 33, Brandon Culbreath, 22, and Daryl Sutton, 18 are facing the same charges.
They were taken into custody over the weekend of November 2nd through November 4th.
Breanna Fludd, 27, Tamika Lopez, 43, and Whitney Robinson, 29, were also charged in the case with accessory before and after the crime.
Investigators say the women knew of the plan and the fatal shooting after.
The seven are charged in the Geneva Road home invasion in which a 30-year-old resident was shot and killed during a robbery attempt.
Security video shows three males attempting to kick in a back door before leaving the camera’s view and successfully kicking in another door.
