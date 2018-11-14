Fairfield County Sheriffs ‘very concerned’ about missing 52-year-old man

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of a 52-year-old man.
Douglas William Sumner, II, of Angel Drive in the Great Falls area of Fairfield County was last seen in Rock Hill at approximately 12 p.m. on Oct. 22nd.
Sumner is a white male who is approximately 6 feet tall and 195 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen driving a black Dodge pickup truck with SC tag number DGJ353.
“We are obviously very concerned about the disappearance of Mr. Sumner. He is a business owner and is very well-liked in the community," Sheriff Montgomery said. "We are working very closely with neighboring law enforcement agencies and have asked SLED to assist with this investigation.”
If you have any information regarding Sumner, you are asked to contact Investigator Thomas at 803-718-4084 or the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141. Officials say that no tip is too small.
