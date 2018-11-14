Experiencing homelessness through virtual reality in Richland County

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Imagine losing everything, your home, most of your possessions and trying to figure out how to manage without a roof over your head.
A virtual reality demonstration at the Richland County library is showing people what it’s like to be homeless. The technology allows users to face and hopefully better understand what happens when everything falls apart.
It’s a virtual world, where you are trying to keep your home and battling set back after set back.
Here are some of the aspects: you have to deal with getting evicted from your home and then working around harassment on a public transit bus, all while making sure your belongings stay safe.
Library officials hope this will make people more empathetic to those who are experiencing homelessness.
“When you start thinking about what people go through, when you’re able to put yourself in those shoes, even if it’s just for a few moments, I hope you’ll walk away with a deeper understanding and deeper empathy for what people are going through in our community,” said Tamara King with the Richland Library.
The equipment was purchased through a grant and the program comes from Stanford University.
Keep in mind, The "My Life Experience Empathy Lab," as it's called, is for those 18 and up.
It will be available: Thursday, Nov. 15- 2-4 p.m. at North Main Library Location, 2-4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19 at the Main location, 10 a.m.- 12p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 20 at the St. Andrews Library Location and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27 at the Sandhills Library Location.
