CPD: Investigators looking for male suspect linked to two armed robberies at Columbia stores

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Police Department investigators have linked two armed robberies within the past week to the same male suspect. Officers are asking for the public’s help in locating him by releasing surveillance pictures.
In two cases, the armed suspect was seen on surveillance video entering stores and demanding money from business employees in what appears to be the same clothing. He’s seen wearing a dark jacket and pants with a white shirt and black shoes.
He is accused of using a sharp object to threaten the lives of employees before stealing money and leaving the stores on foot. One incident happened Nov. 11 at the CVS store on Garners Ferry Road.
Another incident happened Nov. 14 at the the Subway restaurant on Garners Ferry Rd.
If you have any information about these incidents, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
