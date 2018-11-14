Clemson stays at No. 2 in latest CFP rankings

CLEMSON, SC (WIS) - For the third straight week, Clemson remains within the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings.
Following a 27-7 win over Boston College, the Tigers captured the ACC Atlantic title and a spot in the conference’s title game in Charlotte. However, the challenges for the Tigers aren’t over. They’ll take on Duke this Saturday at home for Senior Day before welcoming in-state rival South Carolina for the Palmetto Bowl on Nov. 24.
Remaining ahead of Clemson is the Alabama Crimson Tide. Nick Saban’s squad blanked Mississippi State 24-0 last week on their way to their 10th win of the season. This week, Alabama will host The Citadel.
Notre Dame and Michigan also remain in the top four and No. 3 and No. 4 respectively. The Fighting Irish will take on No. 12 Syracuse next week while the Wolverines host Indiana.
Here’s a look at the Top 25.
