Castle on the square: Sand to star in Vatican Nativity scene

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 filer, a 21 meters (69 feet) high Christmas tree coming from Poland and a Nativity Scene are backdropped by St. Peter's Basilica after being lit in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. Sand castles are coming to the Vatican. The Vatican said Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 its Christmas Nativity scene this year will be built from sand and sculpted by an international set of artists. About 700 tons of sand will be shipped to St. Peter's Square for the sculpture, which along with a giant tree, will become the centerpiece of the Vatican's Christmastime decorations. The first phase of construction begins Saturday with the forming of a giant pyramid of sand in the square, from which blocks of pressed sand will be made. Four sculptors from the U.S., Russia, the Netherlands and Czech Republic, will then carve out the various figures, which will be formally unveiled Dec. 7. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, Files) (Andrew Medichini)