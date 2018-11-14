Armed robbery at home in Lexington leads officers to discover stolen gun, drugs

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - An armed robbery in a neighborhood in the Town of Lexington led police to discover drugs and a stolen firearm in a home.
Mark Dilyn Coker Vice, 25, and Brandon Alexander Rodighiero, 26, are each facing a charge of armed robbery.
Arden Blaize Breazeale, 17, and Aiyden Matthew Haefner, 17, are each facing charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a stolen firearm.
Deputies say the whole thing started on November 5 when Vice and Rodighiero committed armed robbery on Breazeale at a home on the 100 block of Bellhaven Lane in the Martin’s Grove neighborhood. The two men demanded money and personal belongings and also took Breazeale’s watch. The two then attempted to flee from the scene in a car but were stopped and arrested by an officer at the entrance of the Martin’s Grove neighborhood.
The investigation into the armed robbery led deputies to execute a search warrant on Breazeale’s home on November 6. Investigators say approximately three pounds of marijuana and a stolen .40 caliber handgun were found in the home. Haefner was also in the home during the time of the search. Both teens were arrested and charged with multiple charges.
In bond court, both Vice and Rodighiero were each given a surety bond of $2,500 for the Armed Robbery charge. Breazeale was given a surety bond of $5,500 and Haefner was given a personal recognizance bond of $6,087. Both Breazeale and Haefner were also given a requirement for GPS monitoring.
Lexington investigators ask anyone with any additional information about this case to contact Detective Mike Lawler at 803-359-2067. You can also email Detective Lawler at mlawler@lexsc.com.
