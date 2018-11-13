Town of Irmo turns to its insurance attorney to respond to DOJ settlement proposal

IRMO, SC (WIS) - The Town of Irmo town council decided Monday to refer a 20-page proposed settlement agreement to its insurance attorney, who will be responsible for responding to the proposal by Friday’s deadline.
In late October, the town received the proposed settlement agreement from the Department of Justice after a longtime resident claims it violated the Fair Housing Act by not granting her a zoning variance to build a carport that would cover a small ramp leading from her driveway to her front porch.
On Monday night, several members of the Irmo community came out in support of the plaintiff in the case, who told WIS she does not want to be identified as she fears for her safety and potential retaliation.
“This is disgusting,” resident Dan Newbanks said. “It really is, when all we had to do was step back and mind our own business as a town. A carport doesn’t hurt anyone!”
The special meeting was called in order for the town council to discuss with its legal team how to respond to the DOJ’s proposal. After about an hour in executive session, Mayor Hardy King announced no votes had been taken in executive session and after seeking legal advice, the town would turn the issue over to its insurance attorney for further action.
“This council has to realize they can’t sweep it under the rug,” the woman at the center of the case said. “They have to accept responsibility for their actions. This is a victory for handicapped people everywhere.”
Unable to discuss what was talked about in executive session, Mayor Hardy King did not elaborate on whether the town’s insurance attorney will respond with a counteroffer or agree to the $40,000 settlement in monetary damages, along with the other guidelines outlined in the document.
“There’s always room for discussion, especially when someone needs help or their rights are being violated,” the woman said.
