UPDATE: Student with gun in his backpack leads to Newberry High lockdown; no students at risk

NEWBERRY, SC (WIS) - The Newberry County School District confirmed that Newberry High School was on lockdown due to an active investigation, not an active shooter - and it involves a student who had a gun in his backpack.
The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office provided more information, saying that a student, 18-year-old Anthony Quavadra Blakely, was in class when a magazine for a semi-automatic pistol fell on the floor out of his bookbag.
Both the school district and the sheriff’s office said there was no active shooter or shots fired inside the school building.
The sheriff’s office says a teacher noticed and alerted his students along with the approaching the student. Then a pistol fell out of the bookbag and onto the floor.
“The teacher began to attempt to take control and the student gathered the weapon and fled the classroom,” the sheriff’s office said.
The school’s administration utilized the “active shooter” alert during this incident and law enforcement and first responders went to school to complete the lockdown. Video evidence shows that Blakely fled the classroom and went across the street and retrieved his car from the Burger King parking lot.
No one was injured and no shots were fired in the incident. All students in the school have been deemed safe, but the school remains on lockdown. Other schools in Newberry County are on alert mode out of an abundance of caution.
Law enforcement officers are on campus completing the investigation. The spokesperson said the school took security measures while an active investigation is taking place at the school and could not speak any further on the incident.
Blakely was seen driving off in a light-colored Nissan Altima with South Carolina Tag no. KYM840
The school is located on Main Street in Newberry.
