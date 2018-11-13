Officials: Vegas air controller who went silent has resigned

FILE - This Aug. 6, 2014 file photo shows the news FAA tower under construction at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Federal and airport authorities said Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, they are investigating why an air traffic controller became incapacitated and went silent while working a night shift alone in the tower at busy McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. "No safety events occurred during this incident," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement about what officials said amounted to a 40-minute span during which the female controller slurred words and then apparently lost consciousness shortly before midnight Wednesday. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File) (AP)