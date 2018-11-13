NASCAR pioneer David Pearson dies at the age of 83

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Spartanburg native David Pearson, a NASCAR pioneer, has died. He was 83-years-old.
Pearson was a three-time Cup champion and his 105 career victories trail only Petty's 200 on NASCAR's all-time list.
He made his NASCAR debut in 1960 alongside other legends like Petty and Bobby Allison and Cale Yarborough. Pearson was inducted into the second class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
Initially nicknamed “The Fox” for his calculated attack on the race track, the moniker evolved into “The Silver Fox” as Pearson aged.
Darlington Raceway issues a statement on twitter regarding Pearson’s passing.
NASCAR fan favorite Dale Earnhardt Jr. also tweeted a tribute message to the “Silver Fox”.
