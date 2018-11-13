Midlands mom at a loss for words after learning daughter was beaten to death

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Midlands mom is heartbroken after learning new information regarding her daughter who was found dead inside a home on Whispering Pines Road Wednesday night, in what the coroner calls an “apparent assault.”
In a WIS exclusive interview, 24-year-old Jasmine Richardson’s mom describes the painful emotions after her daughter's death marks the third loss in her family this year.
Adinah Richardson, Jasmine’s mom said, “It’s just hard to know that there is somebody out there capable of doing that to somebody. Another human being.”
It’s been a tear filled week for Adinah Richardson after receiving a knock on the door learning her daughter was beaten to death.
“Do you have a daughter named Jasmine Richardson? I said yes I do,” Richardson said. “That’s when my attention went to the patch on his shirt and I read it. It said, coroner. That’s when I knew.”
Richardson was inside a home on Whispering Pines Road with her best friend 25-year-old Brennan Montgomery.
Jasmine’s mom confirms to WIS the house her daughter was found in was not Jasmine’s house. The mom did not know what relation that house had to Jasmine and her best friend.
Jasmine Richardson leaves behind seven brothers and sisters, and her dream to become a basketball coach.
“She was 7th in the nation. She was the best point guard in the nation.” Richardson said.
Richardson tells WIS she wants her daughter to be remembered by her loving smile and big heart.
“She was a good person and she loved everybody,” Richardson said. “I’m going to miss her. Everyone is going to miss her.”
According to the Sheriff, two suspects are in custody.
“I would like to have a conversation with both of them, and let them know how they just devastated my life and the life of my family,” Richardson said.
Family members say Jasmine’s funeral will be held Wednesday.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.