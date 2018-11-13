Sheriff: Recent Richland Co. murder investigations, including 1-year-old and father centered around drugs

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Three recent Richland County Sheriff’s Department murder investigations involve drugs, gang activity, and two of the investigations even share a suspect.
In total, five people have been arrested and charged in the shooting deaths of four Richland County residents, including a child just a few days shy of his second birthday.
"You’ve got four people dead in Richland County over marijuana,” Sheriff Lott says.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Tuesday that three people have been arrested in connection to the double murder of James McDowell and his 1-year-old son on Beatty Downs Road on Sept. 30.
One of those suspects has also been charged in a gang-related shootout on Beatty Road late last month. Ronald A. Bonnette, 58, was shot as he innocently took out his trash and was caught in the crossfire.
Suspects have also been arrested in the vicious assault on Whispering Pines Road on Nov. 8. There, Jasmine Richardson and Brennan Montgomery were beaten and shot. A third person was also beaten and shot but survived.
Video that shows the beating of the third suspect was obtained by the sheriff’s department as evidence.
