FIRST ALERT: More heavy rain for Tuesday

First Alert Today For More Heavy Rain
Clouds, showers and rain continue today through Thursday. A cold front will move through tonight, ahead of the front will be periods of rain. Some rain will be heavy at times. Temperatures will hold fairly steady much of the day until we see a high in the upper 50s. (If the Wedge allows)
Expect rain to be back Wednesday and more widespread rain Thursday before the entire system moves out by Friday and cool High pressure gives us sunshine. Cooler air comes in for tomorrow and Thursday…it will be a cold and raw!
Weather Headlines:
- First Alert Today for heavy rain
- Heavy rain likely today and again Thursday
- Cold, wet and raw Wednesday and Thursday
- Flooding issues may be a concern this week.
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Periods of showers and rain. Some rain will be heavy. Chilly. Highs upper 50s. Rain chance 70%
First Alert Tonight: Areas of showers. Lows upper 40s Rain chance 60%
Wednesday: Periods of showers and rain. Breezy and cold. Highs upper 40s Rain chance 60%
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.