FIRST ALERT: More heavy rain is headed our way!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Get ready for more heavy rain to move in!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tuesday is an Alert Day!
· Low pressure will bring periods of rain to the Midlands Tuesday. Some of the rain could be heavy.
· The storm system will drift just to our south into Wednesday and Thursday. Still, we’ll be tracking rain through the area.
· Sunshine moves in Friday through your weekend. High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 60s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect periods of rain that could be heavy thanks to an approaching area of low pressure to our southwest. Watch out for some localized flooding. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies and areas of fog. Lows will be in the 50s.
Tuesday is an Alert Day! Low pressure will continue to bring waves of rain to the area. The rain could be heavy at times as we move through the day. We’ll see cloudy skies otherwise with high temperatures in the upper 50s.
More rain is expected Wednesday and Thursday. No day will see rain from start to finish. There will be breaks. Highs will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s!
By Friday, our skies will clear, and we’ll start seeing more sunshine in the area. In fact, we’re expecting mostly sunny skies, even into your weekend. Highs will warm back into the 60s.
Tonight: Cloudy, Foggy and Damp. Chance of Rain (80%). Overnight lows in the 50s. Winds: E/NE 5-10 mph.
Alert Day Tuesday: Cloudy and Cool. Rain Likely (70%). The rain could be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NW-N 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Cloudy and Chilly. Chance of Showers (60%). Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
