Family for Life: Jimmy’s prayer

Jimmy is 10 years old. When we met, he told me that sometimes he thinks no one will ever want him. I assured him, he was made for a very special family. They just need to know where to find him and that’s what this story is all about.
Talk about an awesome kid - the only thing bigger than Jimmy’s smile is his heart.
When we met at Frankie’s, I told Jimmy we could do whatever he wanted. His pick? Everything in the fun park! We climbed and crawled hit the swing zipped and bounced the mini-rider rocked my world!
After revving it up on the motorbikes, we hit the go-cart track where Jimmy put the pedal to the metal like a pro!
When we make our way over to play a little putt-putt, finally a chance to talk and catch my breath. I asked Jimmy what a family should know about him? He thinks for a moment, then flashes that mega-watt smile saying, “I have a big heart!”
He does indeed - and he wears it on his sleeve.
“It bothers me when people make fun of other people and I just, it just bothers me," Jimmy said.
That’s because it’s something he’s had to deal with, which has been really hard.
“Not good, but I’m still working on it it’s getting better,” he says.
Most 10-year-olds wouldn’t know what to do with all that anger and pain. But Jimmy does. He told me he prays a lot, hoping "that I can have a better life and I can just forget about what I’ve been through and just gave thanks for what I have right now”
When he finally finds his family for life, there’s only one request - endless love.
“If they love me I will love them back, around the world and back.”
If you’re lucky enough to adopt Jimmy, be ready to sing and dance, have tons of fun and prepare for your heart to explode with happiness, joy & love.
Someone once said, “The first happiness of a child is to know that he is love.” That’s all Jimmy wants. If you or someone you know has a heart for adoption, call 1 (888) 828-3555 to speak with an adoption specialist to find out more about Jimmy or any of the other children in our state waiting to be adopted.
November is National Adoption Month so if this is something you’ve been thinking about, now is the perfect time to get the process started.
