Deputies investigating reported armed robbery at Lexington Taco Bell

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a report of an armed robbery at the Taco Bell on Platt Springs Road.
Officials say they responded to the reported incident around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies have been told that two female suspects left in a gray or silver sedan heading towards South Congaree.
LCSD officials say that deputies will be on scene interviewing witnesses and others who might have information. Crime scene investigators are still processing the scene and gathering potential evidence.
Check back for updates.
