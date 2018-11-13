Craig Melvin rocks out with Darius Rucker in Today’s ‘When I Grow Up’ series

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Do you remember, as a kid, what you wanted to be when you grew up?
Well, ahead on the Today Show, there’s a fun new series where anchors live out their childhood dream jobs. We checked in with Craig Melvin, who is fulfilling his dream of performing with South Carolina native Darius Rucker.
He admitted that he was nervous, but the experience was awesome. He said Rucker encouraged him to “just do it, don’t think about it too much.”
See how he did on the third hour of the Today Show on Tuesday morning.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.