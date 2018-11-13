CPD: Man wanted for alleged sexual assault of 62-year-old woman

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has identified a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a 62-year-old woman and threatening her with a knife.
Police say Joe Nathan Fripp, 48, is accused of repeatedly punching the woman in her face and body while at 1003 Elmwood Avenue after 1 a.m. on Nov. 3.
Fripp is considered armed and dangerous. When he is detained, he will be charged with attempted criminal sexual conduct- first degree, assault and battery - first degree, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The warrants have been entered into the National Crime Information Center database.
Initially, a security officer who was walking in the area told officers that he heard a female in distress. When he investigated, he found the partially dressed victim and the suspect choking her.
When the security officer tried to intervene, the suspect ran away. EMS was then called to render aid to the victim who subsequently received extensive injuries to include a broken nose, swollen eyes and facial lacerations requiring stitches.
The victim has since been treated and released from a local hospital.
During the incident, Fripp is also accused of threatening the victim with a knife if she didn’t comply with his demands. Fripp allegedly wouldn’t allow her to leave the immediate area.
Since the incident, the victim continues to medical treatment because of her injuries.
If you have any information on Fripp’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.