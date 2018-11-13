CONTEST: Flip the switch

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - While no one remembers exactly when the WIS tower was first decorated for Christmas, over the years the tower has come to signal the arrival of Christmas in the Midlands.
This year WIS will let one luck viewer “flip the switch” to turn on the lights and let everyone know it’s Christmas time. Plus they’ll receive their very own lit Christmas Wreath from Outdoor Lighting Perspectives.
Winner must be able to come to WIS-TV Studios on Wednesday, Nov. 28 to flip the switch live during our 5 p.m. newscast.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.