Community groups in Blythewood warning you to lock vehicle doors after break-ins

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Crime can happen anywhere and one Richland County community is learning that lesson the hard way.
“They’re grabbing all the door handles that are opened up so they don’t have to smash a window bring attention, waking up everybody,” said Dan Ramsay, whose neighbor had their car burglarized.
Ramsay says his neighbor’s car was broken into last week in a string of reported burglaries from vehicles in the Blythewood area. He believes he caught one of the criminals trying to avoid his home security systems while cutting across his yard.
“I could also see the guy, as he was leaving my property that night, see where all my other cameras are and start taking a different path so he wouldn’t get detected any more than he already was,” Ramsay said. “I think they’re very well aware of people having cameras on their houses now and trying to avoid detection.”
Residents in Langford Crossing reported break-ins in their subdivision around that same time, and through social media pages, neighbors are able to keep each other up to date on what’s going on in their areas. Ramsay says he’s been told the burglars are taking cash and prescription pills.
“We watch out for each other’s backs,” Ramsay said. “That’s what good neighbors do, and what good neighborhoods do for each other.”
While Ramsay knows his neighborhood is a safe place, he’s hoping folks in this area realize that even when you feel secure, it’s always a good idea to lock up at night and to invest in some sort of security system.
“They’re a lifesaver because they prevent people from wanting to come onto your property,” Ramsay said.
