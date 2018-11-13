Clemson seniors have a shot at leaving historic mark Saturday vs. Duke

CLEMSON, SC (WIS) - Clemson’s culture creates success in Tiger Town.
From day one at Clemson, the 2018 senior class believed in the Tiger standard. It paved the way for this group to shatter multiple program and conference records.
On Senior night Saturday against Duke, they can become the winningest class in both ACC and school history. A win over Duke at home would mark their 51st victory in a four-year span. What makes all the successes even more meaningful is the close relationships coach and the players share.
“You love these guys,” said Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. “It’s awesome having them as players, but just being around them as people and the commitment and work ethic, the leadership, just the total transformation is special.”
That 51st victory would mark the fifth year in a row Tigers' seniors leave as the new winningest class in program history.
"Competitive in that way," added Swinney. "Take a lot of pride in that."
All the winning sets Clemson up to claim even more championships and earn a spot among the best teams to ever play in Tiger Town.
“People measure best teams by championships, typically,” said Swinney. “Right now, we’ve won a division championship. That’s it.”
More titles or not, Clemson's seniors have left a lasting legacy.
“They have really taken ownership of what they’re leaving behind, more so than any other group I’ve had,” said Swinney. “How they’re impacting the young players on this team. The standard and model, they take pride in that. It’s very unique to see.”
The seniors are a prideful bunch determined to live up to its expectations.
“I definitely feel like this team is special,” said Clemson senior Milan Richard. “It would be a shame for us not to become what we should be just because somebody got complacent.”
The Tigers senior tight end knows that won’t happen because of the special bond the team shares.
“It’s definitely a brotherhood with this class and this team,” said Richard, “but, specifically, this older group because we’ve all been through a lot together.”
Clemson will work tirelessly to achieve its goals. Win or lose, coach Swinney will forever cherish all 33 members of this year’s senior class.
"Brought me a lot of joy," added Swinney. "It's been a ton of fun being with them. It's a group I'm going to miss. The biggest group I've had. Going to be a special night."
Kickoff against Duke in Death Valley for Clemson’s Senior night Saturday set for 7 p.m.
