2 arrested after SC narcotics team uncovers murder-for-hire plot recordings with instructions, promises of payment

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Manning Police and the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office have released information on a murder-for-hire plot that included instructions on how and who to kill and money to purchase the weapon.
Two people have been arrested and charged for this crime, but the names have not been released at this time, Sheriff Tim Baxley confirmed the Manning Live report. They are currently booked at the Clarendon County Detention Center.
Baxley says on Oct. 9, agents with the combined narcotics unit for both agencies discovered audio and video recordings of the alleged murder-for-hire scheme.
In addition, the recordings included the suspect giving “specific instructions on how to kill the victim” as well as the suspect giving funds to purchase a firearm and for a person to conduct surveillance on the would-be victim.
The recordings also concluded that the promise of money was made by the suspect arranging the hire if the plans were inacted.
