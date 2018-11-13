Amazon to split second HQ between New York, Virginia

In setting off the flurry of interest, Amazon said it could spend more than $5 billion to build its second headquarters over the next 17 years. The two locations combined would be about the same size as the company's current home in Seattle, which has 33 buildings, 23 restaurants and houses 40,000 employees. The company isn't leaving Seattle, and Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has said the new headquarters will be "a full equal" to its current home.