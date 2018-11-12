Veterans Day to be celebrated with parades, ceremonies throughout the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - As Veterans Day is officially observed nationwide on Monday, several Midlands communities will be honoring veterans with parades and ceremonies.
The Columbia community will commemorate 40 years of honoring veterans through an annual parade.
Organizers are hoping the community will come out Monday at 11 a.m. to line the route and honor our veterans. If you can’t make it, keep in mind that many downtown streets will be blocked off for the parade.
The parade will start at Sumter and Laurel Streets and will head south on Sumter Street, passing Gervais Street and ending near Sumter and Pendleton Streets at the back end of the Statehouse.
Keep in mind, Sumter Street along the parade route will not be accessible to traffic just before, during and shortly after the parade.
Sumter:
The Sumter County Veterans Association also has its Veterans Day parade Monday morning.
It kicks off at 10 a.m. at South Main and Bartlett Streets and ends at Harvin and Hampton Streets.
Afterwards, there will be a ceremony on the lawn of the Old Sumter County Courthouse featuring keynote speaker and parade grand marshal Colonel Derek O'Malley, the commander of the 20th fighter wing.
Any roads closed due to the parade and ceremony are expected to be back open by noon.
Clarendon County:
Also happening today, more than a dozen service members who were killed during the Vietnam War will be honored in Clarendon County.
12 soldiers and one airman who were killed in action will be honored with crosses bearing their names. The crosses, made of polished aluminum, will be placed in a “V” formation on the grounds of the Clarendon County Courthouse in Manning.
That ceremony begins at 11 a.m. Monday.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.