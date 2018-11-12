“They serve and fight for us, the least that I can do is come out here and run for them.” Hundreds run for nations heroes

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Hundreds came out to the 7th annual Run For Our Troops 5k at the Riverwalk Park and Amphitheater in West Columbia Sunday afternoon to run for our nation’s heroes.
Not only was it a day to run in honor of our veterans, but it also was a way to memorialize the anniversary of the 9/11 tragedies.
Mac Stiles, the race director said, “Veterans day was kind of the perfect opportunity to not only remember the 911 tragedies but also to celebrate the veterans serving and have served our country.”
Run For Our Troops is organized by the Cayce-West Columbia Junior Chamber.
About 130 runners and walkers participated in the 5K. There were also 20 to 30 volunteers.
“It’s a day for us to show our support, celebrate all the sacrifices that our troops, our soldiers, sailors, airmen,” Joshua Skanes, a participant said. “The way I look at it is they serve and fight for us, the least that I can do is come out here and run for them.”
People of all ages participated in the 5K.
Samantha Poole, a participant said, “I don’t think a lot of our generation now would really understand what everybody else did go through if it wasn’t for days like this where we can learn more.”
Before the race kicked off, staff members read the 99-year-old speech that President Woodrow Wilson gave when he honored the first Veterans Day.
There were also flags hung up around the Riverwalk representing each armed force.
“Everyone in my family was in it except for my sister. Two brothers, one in the Marine Corps, one brother in the Navy, and I went in the Army to follow my dad,” Mark Mckown said.
“It’s an honor to serve my country and I’m very grateful for it.”
Proceeds from the event support military veterans and first responders that are coping with physical and emotional injuries resulting from their heroic service to our nation.
This year the money is going to the Battle Buddies of South Carolina charity.
Sally Salazar, a veteran of the U.S Navy said, “I’m very proud to be a veteran. I’m proud that I served our great country.”
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.