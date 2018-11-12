Suspect chased by barefoot victim after breaking into home on Waccamaw Avenue

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Property Crimes Unit investigators with the Columbia Police Department are searching for a burglary suspect caught on surveillance video being chased by a barefoot victim.
A male suspect is accused of breaking into a home on the 600 block of Waccamaw Avenue on November 8th.
Officers say the suspect stole money from the home.
The victim was in bed at the time of the crime, only wearing basketball shorts, but managed to chase after the suspect up to 2 miles away from the crime scene barefoot.
While running after the suspect the victim was on the phone with emergency dispatchers.
After the brief chase, the suspect got away. No one was injured.
If you know anything about this case or where the suspect can be located you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
