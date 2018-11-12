Sean Payton says Bengals will be paid for broken fire alarm

A broken fire alarm is shown in the visitors locker room at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. The New Orleans Saints played the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Saints coach Sean Payton says he broke a blaring fire alarm in visitor’s locker room at Cincinnati’s Paul Brown stadium and that he intends to ensure the repairs are paid for. Payton says it would be “a little sensationalist” to say he “destroyed” the fire alarm and that the act was not intended as a motivational ploy. Rather, Payton says the alarm had been blaring for what seemed to him like 10 minutes and that he “needed the noise to stop” as he prepared his team to play against the Bengals. (Michael DeMocker/The Times-Picayune via AP) (Photo by Michael DeMocker)