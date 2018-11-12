A Motorcyclist is dead after crash on Ira Kinard Road

PROSPERITY, SC (WIS) - An accident around 1 pm just outside of Prosperity has left a motorcyclist dead.
Torey Gooding, 17, was traveling east on Ira Kindard Road when he crossed left of the center of the road.
Gooding sideswiped Norman Atkinson, 53, before hitting a motorcyclist head-on.
The motorcyclist was eject from the bike and died at the scene. They were not wearing a helmet.
Their identity is unknown at this time.
Gooding and Atkinson were not injured and were wearing seatbelts.
The collision remains under investigation.
