A Motorcyclist is dead after crash on Ira Kinard Road
By Jazmine Greene | November 11, 2018 at 11:44 PM EST - Updated November 11 at 11:44 PM

PROSPERITY, SC (WIS) - An accident around 1 pm just outside of Prosperity has left a motorcyclist dead.

Torey Gooding, 17, was traveling east on Ira Kindard Road when he crossed left of the center of the road.

Gooding sideswiped Norman Atkinson, 53, before hitting a motorcyclist head-on.

The motorcyclist was eject from the bike and died at the scene. They were not wearing a helmet.

Their identity is unknown at this time.

Gooding and Atkinson were not injured and were wearing seatbelts.

The collision remains under investigation.

