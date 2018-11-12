Midlands Technical College named 2019 Best College for Veterans by Military Times

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Midlands Technical College has been selected by Military Times as a “Best College for Veterans” for 2019. MTC is the only two-year college in South Carolina to receive this designation.
“We honor our student veterans and are proud to be named a Military Times ‘Best College for Veterans’,” MTC President Dr. Ronald L. Rhames said. “MTC has long recognized the importance of providing higher education and support services to military families and veterans.”
The Military Times documents the array of services, special rules, accommodations, and financial incentives offered to students with military ties in its assessment. It also reviews the many aspects of veteran culture on campus, and factors in data from the Departments of Veterans Affairs, Defense, and Education.
“Entering college after leaving the military can be a disorienting experience for veterans,” Rhames said. “Midlands Technical College has become a local hub for veterans education benefits, employment information and assistance, and referrals to community resources.”
One veteran and MTC alumnus, David Peacock, spent 23 years serving the United States Air Force, with multiple deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan, and other areas in the Middle East. After enduring several injuries on the battlefield during search and rescue missions, he was medically retired and enrolled at MTC.
“Many veterans deal with readjusting to being an individual and not part of a team,” Peacock said. "Sometimes what you do in the military does not equate to civilian life.”
Peacock said MTC helped him make a successful transition from a military-focused life to an academic-focused one.
Military Times Editor George Altman said MTC was granted this high designation for the college’s dedication to its student veterans, like Peacock.
MTC enrolls more than 1,000 veterans, their dependents, and other military personnel annually. The college also has a Veterans Success Center where service members and veterans can connect and network, and MTC has established a Veterans Advisory Council of veteran students and community military leaders. The college also has a robust Student Veterans Organization whose representative serves on the Student Advisory Board, the student governance organization of the college.
“I’m proud to see our veterans walking to class or studying on campus,” Rhames said. “I’m also proud that MTC is able to help them use their veteran benefits to further their personal and professional education goals.”
For information on veterans benefits at MTC visit MIDLANDSTECH.EDU/student-resources/veterans-benefits.
