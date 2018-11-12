Looking back on the first Honor Flight in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Murray Price and dozens of World War II Veterans took a flight ten years ago that changed their lives.
“It’s quite exciting to see some of the old-timers,” Price says.
The 97-year-old World War II veteran was aboard the first Honor Flight.
Today, ten years later, Price and some of the remaining passengers got together for lunch.
Bill Dukes is the past chairman for Honor Flight South Carolina. He said our World War II veterans are special. “They’re a national treasure.”
Dukes with help of volunteers and over a million dollars of donations set out to recognize our heroes. “It was quite moving and emotional for me,” Dukes says.
Around this time 10 years ago, the first Honor Flight took about 90 World War II veterans to see Washington D.C. and the memorials made in their honor.
Dukes said Honor Flight South Carolina made 22 trips to Washington D.C. from Columbia. Close to 2,000 veterans got the chance of a lifetime to visit our nation’s capital. Veterans from World War II, Vietnam, and the Korean War.
Dukes says when it was time to try to round up the World War II veterans from the first flight, he noticed their numbers had dwindled. “The only thing I could think of doing was go and take it each name and put it against obituaries,” he said.
After Honor Flight’s 22nd trip, there were no more veterans left who hadn’t been to DC.
Price said he’s happy he had the chance to go alongside some of the bravest men he knows. “The big surprise to me was we found so many WWII veterans that were able to go on this flight."
Dukes said looking back this is one of the most fulfilling things he’s ever done. “Why not take the opportunity while they are some living to celebrate their lives and what they did for our country.”
Honor Flight South Carolina made the decision to disband.
They continued their giving ways today by donating $25,000 to the Friends of Dorn Fisher House.
