Kickoff time set for USC-Clemson football game

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The state’s biggest football game officially has a kickoff time.
The South Carolina Gamecocks and the no. 2-ranked Clemson Tigers will kickoff Saturday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. The game will be televised on ESPN.
Both schools tweeted about the matchup on Monday.
Clemson leads the all-time series by a 69-42-4 advantage including an 18-10-1 mark when the game has been played in Clemson. The Tigers won last year in Columbia by a 34-10 margin.
Here are the SEC TV selections for Nov. 22, 23, 24 and Dec. 1:
Nov. 22:
Mississippi State at Ole Miss - 7:30 pm , ESPN
Nov. 23:
Arkansas at Missouri - 2:30 pm, CBS
Nov. 24:
Georgia Tech at Georgia - Noon, SEC Network
Florida at Florida State - Noon, ABC
Auburn at Alabama - 3:30 pm, CBS
Tennessee at Vanderbilt - 4:00 pm, SEC Network
Kentucky at Louisville - 7:00 pm, ESPN2
South Carolina at Clemson - 7:00 pm, ESPN
LSU at Texas A&M - 7:30 pm, SEC Network
Dec. 1:
Akron at South Carolina - Noon, SEC Network Alt.
