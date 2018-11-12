Kickoff time set for USC-Clemson football game

South Carolina running back Rico Dowdle (left) and Clemson running back Travis Etienne (Source: Sideline Carolina)
By WIS News 10 Staff | November 12, 2018 at 12:54 PM EST - Updated November 12 at 12:54 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The state’s biggest football game officially has a kickoff time.

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the no. 2-ranked Clemson Tigers will kickoff Saturday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Both schools tweeted about the matchup on Monday.

Clemson leads the all-time series by a 69-42-4 advantage including an 18-10-1 mark when the game has been played in Clemson. The Tigers won last year in Columbia by a 34-10 margin.

Here are the SEC TV selections for Nov. 22, 23, 24 and Dec. 1:

Nov. 22:

Mississippi State at Ole Miss - 7:30 pm , ESPN

Nov. 23:

Arkansas at Missouri - 2:30 pm, CBS

Nov. 24:

Georgia Tech at Georgia - Noon, SEC Network

Florida at Florida State - Noon, ABC

Auburn at Alabama - 3:30 pm, CBS

Tennessee at Vanderbilt - 4:00 pm, SEC Network

Kentucky at Louisville - 7:00 pm, ESPN2

South Carolina at Clemson - 7:00 pm, ESPN

LSU at Texas A&M - 7:30 pm, SEC Network

Dec. 1:

Akron at South Carolina - Noon, SEC Network Alt.

