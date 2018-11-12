Gamecocks women roll past Alabama State 94-38

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The road felt like home Sunday as the USC women’s basketball began the season away from Columbia at Alabama State.
Enemy territory was home sweet home for sophomore guard Bianca Jackson. She returns to the court to face her mother’s team. What a great way for Jackson and the team to tip-off the year. Head Coach Dawn Staley ready to lead Carolina hoops for her 11th season.
Back to Jackson, with her mom coaching the Hornets, USC dials up play just for Jackson. She drops 13 on her mom’s team and the Gamecocks crush Alabama State by a final score of 94-38.
GAMECHANGER
- A 20-4 run closed the first quarter and included four 3s, three transition layups and five free throws.
KEY STAT
- South Carolina hit 10 3-pointers, marking the first time the Gamecock made double-digit 3s since hitting 14 at Auburn on Jan. 5, 2017.
NOTABLES
- South Carolina’s 33 points in the second quarter were the program’s third-most in a quarter since women’s basketball went to that format.
- The Gamecocks' 94 points were the most South Carolina has scored on the road since topping Vanderbilt 95-82 in Nashville on Jan. 18, 2018.
- The Gamecocks' 22 steals were the most in the Staley era.
UP NEXT
South Carolina plays the next two games at home, welcoming in-state rival Clemson to Colonial Life Arena for a Palmetto Series matchup on Thu., Nov. 15, at 6:30 p.m. Three days later, it's a top-10 showdown with No. 9/10 Maryland visits for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff on Sun., Nov. 18.
