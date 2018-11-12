First Alert Forecast: Days of rain on the way

First Alert Today and Tuesday For Heavy Rain
It’s a very unsettled pattern over the next several days. A series of Low pressure systems will develop and bring widespread rain into the state. The forecast gets complicated with timing of rain events, temperatures and the threat of severe weather as well as the timing of a strong cold front to pass through, which could cause another set of weather issues by Thursday.
A warm front moves through by late tonight into Tuesday. Temperatures the next couple of days will be all over the board. Near 70 in the far southern Midlands with the chance of strong storms to 50s as more of a Wedge like condition takes control. Storm Prediction Center has parts of the southern Midlands under a “Marginal” risk of severe weather today.
The main take away is we’ll see plenty of rain. 2”-3 inches Monday – Tuesday with additional 1”-2” or rain Wednesday – Thursday. Rain will begin by late day and come in waves over the next 26 hours. A slight lull early Wednesday, then back to periods of rain by Midday Wednesday through Thursday evening. This gives us rain totals this week of 3”-5” flooding issues will become a concern as we move through the week.
A cold front will finally be able to push through the southeast and start to dry us out Friday into the weekend with cooler temperatures and dry conditions continues.
Weather Headlines:
- First Alert Today and Tuesday for Heavy Rain
- Heavy rain likely today and Tuesday. 2-3” possible
- Strong storms possible southern Midlands and near the coast.
- More rain moves in by Wednesday and Thursday
- Flooding issues may be a concern this week.
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Showers and rain developing. A few thunderstorms possible in the southern Midlands. Some rain will be heavy. Highs upper 50s. Rain chance 90%
First Alert Tonight: Showers and rain. Lows lower 50s. Rain chance 90%
First Alert Tuesday: Periods of showers and rain. Some rain will be heavy. Warmer. Highs lower to middle 60s. Rain chance 80%
Wednesday: Cloudy with showers and rain developing. Some rain will be heavy. Breezy and raw. Highs lower 50s. Rain chance 70%
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.