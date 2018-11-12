First Alert Forecast: Days of rain on the way

The main take away is we’ll see plenty of rain. 2”-3 inches Monday – Tuesday with additional 1”-2” or rain Wednesday – Thursday. Rain will begin by late day and come in waves over the next 26 hours. A slight lull early Wednesday, then back to periods of rain by Midday Wednesday through Thursday evening. This gives us rain totals this week of 3”-5” flooding issues will become a concern as we move through the week.