Aiken officials looking for man accused of armed robbery at loan office

AIKEN, SC (WIS) - Aiken officials need your help to find a man connected to an armed robbery.
Police say the man went into the Approved Cash Payday Loans and Check Cashing on Richland Avenue West and demanded money from the clerk. They say he was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash, and left the scene in a vehicle.
Investigators believe there was another individual waiting in this car for the two to escape.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
