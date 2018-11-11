Missing Gastonia 3-year-old found after Amber Alert issued

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A 3-year-old girl reported missing by Gastonia Police has been found and is safe in police custody after an Amber Alert had been issued by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety on Sunday morning.
Police believe that 57-year-old Maurice Knox abducted Boykins from the Hudson Woods apartment complex off E Hudson Blvd in Gastonia.
A vehicle initially reported to be involved with the abduction was later found abandoned on I-77 near the Westinghouse Blvd. Soon after, police began pursuit of a different vehicle that they believed Knox was driving and would eventually end in a crash near Remount Rd.
Police are still investigating the matter at this time and no further information has been released.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.