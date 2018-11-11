LCSD searching for men who stole a car at Circle K on South Lake Drive

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is looking for men they say are responsible for stealing a car at the Circle K on South Lake Drive.
According to a tweet sent out by deputies, the car theft happened late last month.
LCSD used this incident has a reminder to everyone to always turn off your car and lock it before going inside a store because situations like this can happen quickly.
If you have any information that can lead deputies to those involved you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
