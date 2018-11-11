Dozens of runners took to the streets to participate in Veterans Day 5K

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Midlands runners came out to support veterans at USC this morning by taking part in the Veterans Day 5k.
The Veterans Day 5K was held to raise money for the Fisher House, a home on the campus of the Dorn VA.
The home helps families of patients at the V-A stay close to their loved ones.
The race was led by a 91-year-old World War Two, Korean War, and Vietnam War Veteran.
Supporters, current servicemen and women, and the veterans themselves also participated in the event.
