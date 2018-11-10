Stony Brook outlasts USC to hand Gamecocks first loss

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina overcame a nine-point lead in the second half against Stony Brook, but the Seawolves came up with a game-saving block to preserve an 83-81 win over the Gamecocks.
“They just physically manhandled us," Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin said. "They beat us to every loose ball. They beat us to every rebound. They didn’t give in. My freshmen really tried. Tre Campbell really tried. We got nothing from the older guys and that’s hard to win if you’re gonna depend on kids that are in college for their second game.”
The Gamecocks (1-1) were outmanned Friday night with just nine players dressed to play against Stony Brook. The Seawolves outrebounded Carolina 49-33 on their way to victory. Akwasi Yeboah led all scorers with 24 points in the win. He also had 11 rebounds for the Seawolves.
Stony Brook led South Carolina 33-32 at the half before ultimately extending their lead to nine on three different occasions before the Gamecocks cut the deficit down to two on a Tre Campbell 3-pointer with 34 seconds left.
AJ Lawson finished the night as the top scorer for the Gamecocks with 23 points. Campbell added 15 points in the loss and Justin Minaya ended with 11 points.
South Carolina returns to action at home on Tuesday when they host Norfolk State.
