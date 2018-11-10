Senior LB Allen-Williams to miss rest of season for Gamecocks due to ankle injury

GAINESVILLE, FL (WIS) - Following a tough 35-31 loss to Florida, Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp provided another bit of disheartening news for Carolina fans.
Muschamp announced senior linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams, who did not travel to Gainesville with the team, had surgery on his ankle this week. According to Muschamp, Allen-Williams’ injury is a “similar situation” to what DJ Wonnum experienced this season. Wonnum missed time earlier this year with an ankle injury.
“I think we’ll get him back for the bowl game,” Muschamp told reporters Saturday, “but I don’t know past that.”
Allen-Williams had 36 total tackles on the season with 10 tackles for loss and two sacks and five quarterback hurries. Allen-Williams was sidelined last year after suffering a shoulder injury.
South Carolina will take on Chattanooga at home on Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m.
