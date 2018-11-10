Second suspect in shooting that injured 18-year-old turns himself in to authorities

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Deputies in Sumter County say a second suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that injured one-person last week has turned himself in to authorities.
Aqueme Demond Randolph, 31, surrendered without incident to authorities Saturday morning. He is facing multiple charges including two counts of attempted murder and one count each of possession of weapon during a violent crime.
Deputies say Randolph was wanted in connection with a shooting that happened on October 1 in the 1880 block of Riverbirch Drive. Randolph reportedly fired a weapon into a group of people, striking an 18-year-old victim in the stomach.
The victim is still recovering from their injury at this time.
Randolph was identified as the shooter by a witness and by Byron Deshawn Lyons, who is also facing charges in this case.
Lyons, 25, is charged with the same charges as Randolph but he also faces two counts of criminal conspiracy. He turned himself in to authorities on October 4.
Randolph is expected to have his first appearance in court on Sunday, November 11 at 8:30 a.m.
