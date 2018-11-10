SCANA CEO admits SCE&G deserves to take accountability for VC Summer Failure

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - SCANA CEO Jimmy Addison taking the stand for another day of testimony in the Public Service Commission hearing regarding what will happen moving forward after the abandonment of the VC Summer nuclear expansion project.
“What level of accountability should SCE&G have in this failure,” Commissioner Williams questioned.
“We definitely deserve accountability in this failure, there’s no question about it,” Addison answered back.
Commissioners looking for answers on Friday asked Addison about the multi-billion dollar failed project, wasting no time to inquire about the bonuses higher-ups received while working on the project.
“Help me reconcile bonuses to anyone who worked on this new nuclear development project considering the fact that it failed,” Williams asked Addison.
“Yes sir, I understand the frustration, the and…the board had to make those decisions based upon what those goals were at the time,” Addison responded.
Commissioners also asked for clarification about the multi-million dollar payouts SCE&G execs will receive if the Dominion merger goes through, and they’re subsequently asked to step down.
“Don’t you really have a vested interest in the merger yourself,” Commissioner Ervin asked.
“I do,” Addison responded. “But I assure you, under oath, that my interest is in stabilizing this company.”
Addison added that he doesn’t think many of those payouts will actually come to fruition.
Dominion representatives are set to speak with the commission during upcoming proceedings as this hearing continues.
More than 700,000 SCE&G customers have been paying for the failed expansion project in rate increases and surcharges.
