Samsung honors veterans in Newberry, Sen. Lindsey Graham guest speaker

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Senator Lindsey Graham paid a quick visit to Newberry to honor veterans on Saturday.
Graham, a veteran himself, spoke at the second annual Veteran's Luncheon put on by Samsung.
Samsung officials say they host the event to support local American Legion posts and their charitable causes.
The senator received a certificate of appreciation for his military service and time in the Senate.
He also addressed what can be done to help South Carolina veterans.
"Well the veteran health care, particularly mental health issues, are a big issue but the veteran's choice bill is a great piece of legislation. It allows veterans, instead of driving for two hours, to receive basic health care services and go to their local doctor and local hospital and the rest of us will pay for it,” Graham said.
“Having Samsung here to help us celebrate, it’s just overwhelming,” said David Parnell, the Newberry County Veteran Affairs Officer.
Senator Graham was also asked by WIS about the position of U.S. Attorney General. He doubled down on recent comments saying he was not on the list for consideration and that it was not in his future, but that he would work with the President on a permanent replacement for Jeff Sessions.
