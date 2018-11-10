Repairs being made to a power pole after a crash at Midway and Hope Ferry intersection

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A power pole is being repaired after a crash at an intersection in Lexington after a crash earlier this evening.
A truck hit a power pole at on the intersection of Midway and Hope Ferry Roads in Lexington County causing downed power lines.
Both roads have been was closed off since the accident.
SCE&G is still on the scene.
The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries and was taken to Lexington Hospital.
Their identity is unknown at this time.
This crash is being investigated by SC Department of Public Safety.
