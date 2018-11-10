One shot during Homecoming party at Voorhees College

November 10, 2018

DENMARK, SC (WIS) - A person has suffered a gunshot wound during a Homecoming event at Voorhees College late Friday night.

According to campus security, the incident happened just after 11:15 p.m. Friday night during a block party. Officials have not released details regarding what led to the shooting. However, campus security did confirm that Denmark Police was canvassing the scene to gather more information.

Officials were not able to confirm if the shooting was fatal.

