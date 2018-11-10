Gators rally back from 17-point deficit to take down Gamecocks

“If you can’t stop the run, you’re going to have a hard time winning,” said Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp. "That’s the bottom line. When you give up 367 yards rushing and we have guys at the point of attack, whipped up front. … It’s very, very frustrating. I thought the key to winning was tackling their backs and we knew they were going to try to run the football. We had guys there, couldn’t get guys on the ground consistently well and stay off the field on third-down when they’ve got manageable down and distances.