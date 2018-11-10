Financial Times editor refused entry to Hong Kong

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2018, file photo, The Financial Times Asia news editor, Victor Mallet speaks during a luncheon at the Foreign Correspondents Club in Hong Kong. The Asia editor of the Financial Times has been refused entry to Hong Kong, weeks after the semi-autonomous Chinese territory refused to renew his work visa. The newspaper reported that Mallet was turned away at the border on Thursday, Nov. 8, after being questioned for several hours.(Pool Photo via AP, File) (Pool)